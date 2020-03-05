Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We now have an increased sample size of the newest Boston Bruins.

With the NHL trade deadline a little over a week behind us, the B’s acquisitions of Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase have had a couple of opportunities to make a mark with their new team.

In the latest “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen share their initial thoughts on Ritchie and Kase. They also discuss if the Bruins have the Atlantic Division wrapped up, what the Bruins lines might look like going forward and how the new proposed salary cap could impact Boston this summer.

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images