It could be a while until NHL players and staff will roam free thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NHL has extended its self-quarantine period an additional seven days to April 15, according to NHL Network’s Chris Johnston. This is the third time the league has extended the quarantine period since the 2019-20 season was paused March 12.

So, unless there's a huge flattening of the curve with COVID-19 in the next 10 days or so, that self-quarantine period will likely be extended by the NHL again. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 31, 2020

All things considered, this likely won’t be the last time the NHL will extend self-quarantine. As Johnston noted, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly recently said the league would tackle the league’s self-quarantine periods “in chunks.”

NHL chief medical officer Dr. Willem Meeuwisse has even called the league’s restart date “very difficult to predict.”

Several teams are located in areas where stay-at-home orders are being enforced, as well. In Massachusetts, where the Boston Bruins call home, governor Charlie Baker has extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 4. Other teams — including the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils — are facing similar orders in their respective states.

Then there’s the City of Toronto, which has canceled all major events and permits until June 30. The move leaves the Maples Leafs without a home for the next three months, and poses yet another challenge to leagues like the NHL as it looks for possible restart dates.

So for now, at least, the NHL remains in a holding pattern.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images