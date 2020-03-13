Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As sports leagues around the country have come to a halt over coronavirus concerns, some have instructed their athletes on what to do to stay healthy and in shape while their seasons are paused.

The National Hockey League did just that Friday, sending a memo to teams and players Friday with its game plan.

It starts with a mandated self-quarantine for six days before the situation is reevaluated.

Per TSN’s Frank Seravalli, the NHL believes this period should allow it to “be in the best position possible to assess next steps regarding the potential resumption of play.”

As of Saturday, facilities are only open to players who are injured for treatment until the quarantine period ends. They’ll open back up after that for conditioning, and then transition to a “training camp period.”

The NHL says this minicamp will give players a sufficient amount of time to get back into the swing of the season, and therefore, organized formal skates at public arenas or workouts in public gyms are not permitted.

The memo also stated that players will continue to receive their paychecks as scheduled.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images