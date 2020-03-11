The new coronavirus’ ongoing impact on the sports world is unprecedented, to say the least.
Declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, COVID-19 has prompted cancellations and postponements across sports leagues, both on collegiate and professional levels. Perhaps most notably, the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments reportedly both will host games without any fans.
Staying up to date is quite difficult, and likely will continue to be. As such, we’ve put together a live blog with pertinent updates, developments and reactions amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Follow along below:
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports iMAGES