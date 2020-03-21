While the Boston Bruins and the rest of the National Hockey League await the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, the first 70 games have plenty of memorable moments to look back on.

Before the NHL season was paused due to coronavirus, the Bruins were atop the NHL with the league’s highest points total. In achieving that record, the Bruins had many moments and wins that are certainly bright points to remember. NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin highlighted the Bruins’ breakout player of the season, a statement win and their most compelling game.

Breakout player

David Pastrnak: Everyone should know Pastrnak by now, but 2019-20 is the season when the 23-year-old went from star to budding superstar. He has four hat tricks among his League-leading 48 goals; his previous NHL career high was 38 last season.

Statement win

Bruins 2, Flyers 0, March 10: In their final game before the pause, the Bruins shut out the Flyers to deny them a 10th consecutive win. Rask made 36 saves, and Matt Grzelcyk and Bergeron each scored in an impressive road win.

Most compelling game

Lightning 5, Bruins 3, March 7: Tampa Bay and Boston battled it out in a game ultimately won by the team that needed it more in the standings. It was the second time the teams played each other in five days, and 94 penalty minutes showed there’s bad blood brewing. The intensity and skill should create a buzz for this possible second-round playoff series.

The Bruins have put in the work this season to show they are among the NHL’s elite. Once this pause to the season concludes, they can try to finish the job.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images