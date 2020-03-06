Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Ritchie showed the kind of size he brings to the Bruins on Thursday night.

The Boston forward got into it in the final five minutes of the first period between the Bruins and Panthers when he dropped the gloves with Riley Stillman.

And boy, did Ritchie hammer him.

The 6-foot-2 Ritchie brought Stillman to the ice, and appeared to chirp the Panthers’ bench before tossing his elbow pad on the ice as he went down the tunnel.

Check out the bout here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

This was Ritchie’s first fight in a Bruins uniform.

