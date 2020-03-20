Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephon Gilmore is far from a lock to go back-to-back.

FanDuel Sportsbook set the New England Patriots cornerback’s odds to win the 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award at +1500 on Friday. Gilmore’s lines put him among the contenders for the prestigious NFL honor but not among the favorites, whose ranks include Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald at +750.

Aaron Donald opens as the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year 💪 pic.twitter.com/JYCT498hM2 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 20, 2020

Gilmore won the Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2019 season, becoming the first Patriots player to do so and the first cornerback since 2009.

He tied for first in the NFL with six interceptions, two of which returned for touchdowns, and was first in passes defended with 20. His stellar play was instrumental to the Patriots’ defense being among the best in recent NFL history for most of last season.

However, oddsmakers believe the likes of Donald, Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack and the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa are more likely to dominate their way to the most prestigious award an NFL defensive player can win than Gilmore is in 2020.

They probably predicted the same thing at this time last year, though.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images