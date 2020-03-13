Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

America started really taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously Wednesday night when, in a span of what felt like 10 minutes, the president gave an address, an NBA player tested positive, the NBA suspended its season and when Tom Hanks announced he too had come down with the COVID-19 virus.

In the now day-plus since that surreal set of events, American entities have sprung into action in an attempt to limit face-to-face interactions across the country. Every major sports league has paused operations for the time being, as has the NCAA after it canceled not only the NCAA tournament but its spring championships, too.

As we begin to wonder just what the hell we’ll do the next month or two — besides sit at home and wash our hands — it’s an understandably tense time. Hanks, the most famous coronavirus case to date, provided an encouraging update late Thursday night as he and his wife recover Australia.

He also gave an important reminder about baseball.

Take it away, Jimmy Duggan.