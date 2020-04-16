Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday’s latest report surrounding Roy Halladay’s death brought up a lot of painful memories for his wife, Brandy.

Roy was killed in a plane crash in Nov. 2017 when it plunged into the Gulf of Mexico. A new report from the National Transportation Safety Board revealed the Hall of Fame pitcher had a dangerous mix of amphetamine, morphine along with prescription drugs in his system.

Brandy released a statement Thursday, encouraging families to not pass judgement, but rather hug your loved ones.

“Yesterday’s NTSB report on Roy’s accident was painful for our family, as it has caused us to relive the worst day of our lives,” Brandy said, via USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. “It has reinforced what I have previously stated, that no one is perfect.

“Most families struggle in some capacity and ours was no exception. We respectfully ask that you not make assumptions or pass judgment,” Brandy Halladay’s statement continued. “Rather, we encourage you to hug your loved ones and appreciate having them in your lives. As a family, we ask that you allow Roy to rest in peace.”

Roy was 40 at the time of his death.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images