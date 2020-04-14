Connor Clifton has three good reasons why he sounds so at ease.

The Boston Bruins defenseman revealed in a video the team shared Tuesday via social media what he has been up to during the NHL pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. In short, the 24 year-old has been practicing a few hobbies, which relax most people.

“… (I’m) currently in upstate New York right now, so there’s a lot of land and nature, which has been a good change,” Clifton said. “I’m excited for the season to get going, but as for now, I’ve been doing a lot of cooking, fishing and playing X-Box. I look forward to seeing everyone soon, so stay safe.”

That sounds glorious.

The NHL on Tuesday extended the league-wide self-quarantine period for players and staff through April 30, giving Clifton plenty of time to cook what he catches and brag about it to his fellow gamers … in addition to staying in shape ahead of a potential return to action and resumed Bruins journey toward Stanley Cup glory.

