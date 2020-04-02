Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sorry, UFC fans. Fights will not be held in California for quite some time.

The California State Athletic Commission has canceled all combat sporting events through May out of concern over the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a statement released Thursday by the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs. The commission cited recent guidance from governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health, per ESPN.

“The Commission didn’t take this decision lightly and understands the potential economic loss to promoters and the industry of combative sports,” the CSAC said. “We had to weigh the best interest of our fighters and the community around us.”

So, just how does this impact the UFC?

Well, the Fight Night Card slated for May 16 no longer will go on at Pechanga Arena in San Diego as scheduled. But the card, which features lightweights Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker, isn’t the only UFC event currently without a home.

UFC 249 also has been struck by the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which is scheduled for April 18, initially was to be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. before the pandemic began. Additionally, Khabib Nurmagomedov has withdrawn from the event as he’s stuck in Russia due to travel restrictions.

The UFC still has three events still on tap for April and May in Nebraska, Oklahoma and Brazil, however.

Bellator, meanwhile, already has postponed all three of its May events, including two in California.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images