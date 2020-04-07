Tuesday is World Health Day, a day meant to honor and celebrate the hard work done by nurses and midwives every day.
This year, however, the day comes as healthcare workers worldwide battle the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed more than 80,000 lives globally to date.
So, Enes Kanter is sending out some much-needed positive vibes amid the chaos.
The Boston Celtics big man has been pretty upbeat since the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus outbreak nearly four weeks ago, and has done a good job of keeping smiles on fans faces during the unprecedented crisis. Kanter maintained that positive attitude Tuesday in a video released by the team where he shared some words of encouragement in honor of World Health Day.
Check it out:
Stay healthy 💚 #WorldHealthDay pic.twitter.com/kbvGOib3yN
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2020
Awesome stuff.
More Celtics: Jayson Tatum Hasn’t Gone This Long Without Basketball In Recent Memory
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images