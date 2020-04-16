Throughout this week, Boston Bruins fans will vote to decide the very best of the 48 goals David Pastrnak scored before 2019-20 NHL season came to a halt. We narrowed the field down to 16, and now have handed power over to the fans, who can visit our Instagram each day to vote on different sections of the bracket. It all culminates with “Pasta’s Season of Goals” on Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET, when we go over all 48 goals and the final results of the voting!

Next up are the four winners from the right side of the bracket.

Boston Bruins fans have spoken.

Eight of David Pastrnak’s best goals from the 2019-20 season squared off Wednesday in the second round of voting for “Pasta’s Season of Goals.” You can view each goal from the right side of the bracket in the video at the top of this page.

Former Bruin and current Calgary Flame Milan Lucic participated in Wednesday’s voting and, interestingly enough, disagreed with fans on three out of the four winners.

Here are the results, along with Lucic’s picks and our own insight:

Matchup 1

Feb. 12 vs. MTL: 61%

Nov. 26 at MTL: 39% (Lucic’s pick)

Winner: Feb 12. vs. Montreal

We’re going to agree with the fans on this one. The level of skill Pastrnak showed on the Feb. 12 goal was phenomenal, and it tied the game for the Bruins rather than giving them three-goal lead. Still, it’s difficult to choose between two goals against the Canadiens.

Matchup 2

Oct. 29 vs. SJS: 25%

Nov. 2 vs. OTT: 75% (Lucic’s pick)

Winner: Nov. 2 vs. Ottawa

A bit of an easy choice. Pastrnak absolutely undressed Craig Anderson.

Matchup 3

Dec. 11 at WSH: 45% (Lucic’s pick)

Jan. 9 vs. WPG: 55%

Winner: Jan. 9 vs. Winnipeg

Honestly, we’re going to agree with Lucic, though the goal against Winnipeg was an absolute rocket. However, the the tally against Washington presented another level of difficulty, and came against notorious Bruins nemesis Braden Holtby.

Matchup 4

Feb. 22 at VAN: 40% (Lucic’s pick)

Feb. 19 at EDM: 60%

Winner: Feb. 19 at Edmonton

We could’ve gone either way with this one. The goal against Vancouver was more impressive, particularly when you factor in how poorly Oilers netminder Mike Smith played the puck on Pastrnak’s goal against Edmonton. However, it’s hard to go against an overtime winner. We think the fans got it right.

Thanks for voting, And make sure to visit our Instagram on Thursday to vote on the Elite Eight!

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images