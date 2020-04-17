Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no telling when — or if — the NBA season will return this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped the league from discussing potential scenarios.

Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith even floated the idea of having the season take place at Walt Disney World. And quite honestly, it makes a lot of sense.

But nothing is set in stone, and commissioner Adam Silver revealed a few things the league is looking for before it can talk about a return to action.

Check out the brief list, courtesy of MassLive’s Tom Westerholm:

Before resuming, the NBA is looking for: – New infections coming down

– Availability of testing on a large scale

– The path that we’re on for potentially a vaccine

– Anti-virals “We’re not even at the point where we can say, ‘If only A, B and C were met, there’s a clear path.’" — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) April 17, 2020

It’s hard to disagree, considering the virus continues to spread at a rapid rate. And with no vaccine at the moment, it’s hard to even try to pinpoint when it will be under control to the point that it is safe for sports to return.

Silver also made it clear that he’s “unclear” when the NBA will be in a position to make decisions regarding a return.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images