Editor’s note: Starting April 14, NESN.com will give its readers an inside look into what our on-air talent is up to during this time while the sports world is on pause. See what everyone is binge-watching, stocking up on and doing to keep busy in our new “Home With NESN” series. You can catch up on every episode by clicking here.

The world of sports came to an abrupt halt in March after the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep the United States.

And, like many of us, our on-air talent has to find ways to stay busy at home while healthcare workers to get the virus under control. So we’ve checked in with some of our crew to see what they’ve stocked their shelves with.

While many made sure they had enough snacks (chips and wine, especially), Bruins sideline reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz went a different rout.

“… Laundry detergent,” she said. “For some reason I panicked that people would take all the laundry detergent.”

While some tried to make sure they had healthy items in their pantries, others like Dennis Eckersley and Doug Kyed made ice cream and energy drinks a priority.

See what other items Emerson Lotzia, Guerin Austin, Adam Pellerin and others have in their houses, while also checking out how NESN After Hours co-host Cealey Godwin inspired Dale Arnold to stock up on some wine, in the video above.