Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Judge’s departure has resulted in some reshuffling within the New England Patriots’ coaching staff.

Mick Lombardi, New England’s assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, will take over Judge’s former role as receivers coach this season, according to a report Tuesday from Albert Breer of The MMQB.

One of the Patriots’ new coaching additions, Jedd Fisch, will coach quarterbacks alongside offensive coordinator/QBs coach Josh McDaniels, per Breer’s report.

ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss initially outlined this setup in his Sunday column.

Fisch, 43, has worked for six different NFL teams and five college programs, most recently serving as the Los Angeles Rams’ assistant offensive coordinator. He’ll now be tasked with helping develop second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham, whom Lombardi tutored last season.

Former Patriots star Troy Brown served as the team’s unofficial assistant receivers coach in 2019 and has continued in that role this offseason, interviewing wideout prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine. New England has yet to announce any coaching changes, so it’s unclear whether Brown will have an official title this season.

Judge also was the Patriots’ special teams coordinator before leaving to become head coach of the New York Giants. Cam Achord has been promoted to fill that role, special teams captain Matthew Slater revealed last month.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images