NESN’s Courtney Cox talks with co-owner of Nutré Meal Plans Valentino Perrina about how his company has teamed up with local athletes to supply meals for those helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of athletes helping Nutré Meal Plans includes Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk and six members of the New England Patriots. Check out how the pros have been helping out in the video above.