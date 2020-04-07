Kevin Garnett may have called the Minnesota home for 14 seasons, but there seems to be some bad blood between him and Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

The former NBA forward, who will have his number retired by the Boston Celtics next season, was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The honor prompted an interview with The Athletic’s Shams Charania and during the interview, Garnett not only expressed why he wished he joined the C’s earlier in his career, but also shed light on how he feels about Taylor.

“At this point, I don’t want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him,” Garnett said.

“I’ll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don’t do business with snakes. I don’t do business with snake (expletives). I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like.”

Shots fired.

This isn’t the first time Garnett voiced his displeasure regarding Taylor. He said in 2017 that he’d want to buy the Timberwolves if, and only if, he wouldn’t be partners with the current owner.

Garnett helped lead Minnesota to eight playoff appearances, and is the T-Wolves all-time leader in points, assists, rebounds, blocks, minutes and steals. His number will not be retired by the team.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images