The New York Mets may have new owners soon. And you likely already are familiar with the power couple.

Ex-MLB star Alex Rodriguez and his wife, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, have retained JPMorgan Chase ahead of a possible attempt to purchase the New York Mets, sources tell Variety’s Scott Soshnick. The couple reportedly is working alongside managing director Eric Menell, co-head of the bank’s North American media investment banking, as they raise money to buy the team.

The Mets currently are valued at $2.4 billion, according to a recent Forbes report. The Mets have retained Steve Greenberg of Allen & Co. to oversee the sale of the team, per Soshnick.

This certainly will be a transaction to keep an eye on.

