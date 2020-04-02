Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like all of you, we’re missing baseball so much right now.

NESN’s Boston Red Sox broadcast team marked the date of what would have been the team’s first game at Fenway Park in the 2020 Major League Baseball season Thursday with a public service announcement, which urges viewers to stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch NESN’s #StayHomeTeam PSA in the above video and be sure to heed the message it contains.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images