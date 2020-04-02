Like all of you, we’re missing baseball so much right now.
NESN’s Boston Red Sox broadcast team marked the date of what would have been the team’s first game at Fenway Park in the 2020 Major League Baseball season Thursday with a public service announcement, which urges viewers to stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch NESN’s #StayHomeTeam PSA in the above video and be sure to heed the message it contains.
More: Relive Sox-Cardinals 2013 World Series Game 5 Ahead Of NESN’s “Red Sox Encore” Broadcast
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images