Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a lot to miss about the paused Boston Bruins season, especially Billy Jaffe’s on-air rants.

Thursday just so happens to be the NESN analyst’s birthday. And what better way to celebrate than reliving one of his most epic rants during NESN’s “Bruins Overtime Live” from Boston’s Oct. 10 game against the Colorado Avalanche?

Given that was about six months ago, let’s refresh your memory really quick:

The B’s ultimately lost 4-2, but it could have been a different game had a pair of goals not been called back. First, David Krejci was called for goaltender interference on a Karson Kuhlman snipe that would have put the Bruins up 3-1. Then officials wiped Jake DeBrusk’s goal from the board after they believed offsides occurred on a Boston rush.

But it was the reviews that had Jaffe riled up on the postgame show.

“I hate replay,” he said. “I hate it. I will take mistakes over this. … It is ruining sports. You know what I can’t wait for? I can’t wait for review in youth hockey. That’s gonna be fun. Let’s bring it in! They’ve got all these cameras in there. Let’s start reviewing everything in youth hockey because these kids better get used to this garbage. …”

There’s so much more to this animated rant, which can be watched in the video above.

So happy birthday to you, Billy Jaffe. We can’t wait to hear more of these rants on our TV’s.

Thumbnail photo via NESN's Bruins Postgame Live Screengrab