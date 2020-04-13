The NHL apparently is doing whatever it can to assure both this season and next will be completed in full.

The NHL is willing to delay the start of the 2020-21 season until November to complete the current season, per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun. The league reportedly believes it still can complete a full 2020-21 season, though the All-Star Game and bye week would be canceled in order to wrap up the playoffs by June 2021.

A reminder that the NHL is willing to delay the start of next season until November in order to finish off this season if possible with summer hockey. NHL believes they can play a full season next year starting in November, cancel ASG/bye week, play playoffs into late June '21 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 13, 2020

NHL players also have a positive outlook on the current season and beyond. NHLPA executive director Don Fehr recently said there’s “a fair amount of optimism” from players surrounding the completion of the 2019-20 season despite several roadblocks.

It’s still unclear when the league might resume play, but news like this certainly gives us some hope.

