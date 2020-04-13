Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colby Cave’s family returned home to Saskatchewan on Monday and were met with dozens of cars lining a highway to honor the Edmonton Oilers forward.

Cave died Saturday morning after suffering a brain bleed. He underwent emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and was in a medically induced coma. He was 25.

Cave’s wife, Emily, posted a heartbreaking Instagram confirming the death of her husband, while members of the Boston Bruins, Colby’s first NHL team, took to social media to offer messages of condolences.

Colby’s family made their way back to North Battleford, Saskatchewan and had a line of cars waiting for them to remember their fallen family member.

According to former Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba, the line of cars stretched for longer than 15 kilometers, which is just over nine miles.

“Supposedly there is 15km+ of cars lined up outside Battleford right now waiting for the family of Colby Cave,” he tweeted. “A heartbreaking and heartwarming time.”

SportsNet posted a video that showed some cars lined up along the side of the road.

An incredible scene in North Battleford as thousands line the highway to show support for the family of Colby Cave. ❤️ (📽️: @JoshRyanSports)

pic.twitter.com/KBJ7mKgQl9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2020

Our thoughts continue to be with the Cave family.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images