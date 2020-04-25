Who could have seen it coming?

Well, actually, many people could, and did. After all, the Patriots routinely use a fifth-round pick on a specialist. But, while not unique, it seems it doesn’t make it any easier for fans to wrap their head around.

The New England Patriots drafted a kicker with their first Day 3 pick, selecting Marshall’s Justin Rohrwasser with the 159th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The selection of Rohrwasser, while it does fill a need after veteran Stephen Gostkowski was released this offseason, seemed to not be exactly what Patriots fans were hoping for. (Especially due to the fact the Patriots had not drafted a quarterback or receiver to that point.)

Here’s how their reaction went:

The selection of Rohrwasser was the Patriots lone fifth-round selection, while they still possess four sixth-round picks and one in the seventh.

