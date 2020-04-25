Who could have seen it coming?
Well, actually, many people could, and did. After all, the Patriots routinely use a fifth-round pick on a specialist. But, while not unique, it seems it doesn’t make it any easier for fans to wrap their head around.
The New England Patriots drafted a kicker with their first Day 3 pick, selecting Marshall’s Justin Rohrwasser with the 159th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The selection of Rohrwasser, while it does fill a need after veteran Stephen Gostkowski was released this offseason, seemed to not be exactly what Patriots fans were hoping for. (Especially due to the fact the Patriots had not drafted a quarterback or receiver to that point.)
Here’s how their reaction went:
Wrong Kicker
— Nikolay Shvayko (@nikolay48) April 25, 2020
— Robert Augustine (@RGA1982_31) April 25, 2020
Wow
— Ben Tartarini (@bentartarini) April 25, 2020
I’m literally speechless. Unbelievable reach. Folk was fine last year. Why not just sign this guy after the draft?
— Andrew Caraway (@Caraway6) April 25, 2020
Fans can’t be happy with one pick lmao
— Spellman (@spellman1104) April 25, 2020
Wasted pick!
— Robert Augustine (@RGA1982_31) April 25, 2020
WE NEED A WIDE RECEIVER.
— PATS TANK SZN (@JaylenBrownStan) April 25, 2020
Take a WR
— TJ (@TJftbl) April 25, 2020
Should have been Jake fromm
— Blake stewart🦅 (@Blakeuhms) April 25, 2020
— Dustin Lamia (@Dustin_Lamia) April 25, 2020
The selection of Rohrwasser was the Patriots lone fifth-round selection, while they still possess four sixth-round picks and one in the seventh.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images