Who could have seen it coming?

Well, actually, many people could, and did. After all, the Patriots routinely use a fifth-round pick on a specialist. But, while not unique, it seems it doesn’t make it any easier for fans to wrap their head around.

The New England Patriots drafted a kicker with their first Day 3 pick, selecting Marshall’s Justin Rohrwasser with the 159th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The selection of Rohrwasser, while it does fill a need after veteran Stephen Gostkowski was released this offseason, seemed to not be exactly what Patriots fans were hoping for. (Especially due to the fact the Patriots had not drafted a quarterback or receiver to that point.)

Here’s how their reaction went:

Wrong Kicker — Nikolay Shvayko (@nikolay48) April 25, 2020

Wow — Ben Tartarini (@bentartarini) April 25, 2020

I’m literally speechless. Unbelievable reach. Folk was fine last year. Why not just sign this guy after the draft? — Andrew Caraway (@Caraway6) April 25, 2020

Fans can’t be happy with one pick lmao — Spellman (@spellman1104) April 25, 2020

Wasted pick! — Robert Augustine (@RGA1982_31) April 25, 2020

WE NEED A WIDE RECEIVER. — PATS TANK SZN (@JaylenBrownStan) April 25, 2020

Take a WR — TJ (@TJftbl) April 25, 2020

Should have been Jake fromm — Blake stewart🦅 (@Blakeuhms) April 25, 2020

The selection of Rohrwasser was the Patriots lone fifth-round selection, while they still possess four sixth-round picks and one in the seventh.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images