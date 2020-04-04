As NESN has been re-broadcasting classic games from the Boston Red Sox championship runs to fill the void left by sports pauses, retired outfielder Shane Victorino has been relishing in the nostalgia.

After we re-aired Game 6 of the 2013 American League Championship Series, where Victorino hit a grand slam, he had a great reaction on Twitter.

The Red Sox on Friday invited him to take over the team’s official Twitter account to live-tweet Game 6 of the 2013 World Series — when Boston won its first title at Fenway Park in 95 years — and answer questions from fans.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers below.

The first question Victorino answered was an important one, flashing back to to the “Band of Bearded Brothers” mantra the Red Sox adopted for that title run. Victorino did admit he doesn’t miss the unruly facial hair. He did admire of few of his teammates playoff beards, though.

More Red Sox: Celebrate Koji Uehara’s Birthday By Reliving World Series-Winning Strikeout

Victorino shared the moment he knew the World Series was in the bag.

A fan asked about the hilarious moment where pitcher Koji Uehara got so excited after a 1-2-3 inning in a May 2013 game, he slapped an off-guard Victorino while trying to give him a high five.

This was Victorino’s reaction when he learned he was wanted in a Red Sox uniform.

Victorino got a few questions about his teammates from that special 2013 team, and how they managed to come out of nowhere to claim the title.

Does Victorino miss the game of baseball? Yes and no.

Victorino reacted to some special plays in the game he’ll remember forever. Joe Buck’s call of his two-run double to make it 3-0 still gives us chills.

At the end of his Twitter takeover, Victorino expressed his feelings during that final out, knowing in the moment what a World Series meant to not only him, but also the entire city of Boston in the aftermath of the marathon bombings.

Thanks for the memories, Victorino.

NESN Diary: Unpacking The Tuukka Rask Retirement Chatter (And Other Random Thoughts)

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MLB