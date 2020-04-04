Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As NESN has been re-broadcasting classic games from the Boston Red Sox championship runs to fill the void left by sports pauses, retired outfielder Shane Victorino has been relishing in the nostalgia.

After we re-aired Game 6 of the 2013 American League Championship Series, where Victorino hit a grand slam, he had a great reaction on Twitter.

The Red Sox on Friday invited him to take over the team’s official Twitter account to live-tweet Game 6 of the 2013 World Series — when Boston won its first title at Fenway Park in 95 years — and answer questions from fans.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best commentary and answers below.

The first question Victorino answered was an important one, flashing back to to the “Band of Bearded Brothers” mantra the Red Sox adopted for that title run. Victorino did admit he doesn’t miss the unruly facial hair. He did admire of few of his teammates playoff beards, though.

Victorino shared the moment he knew the World Series was in the bag.

2 outs bottom of the 9th, 2 strikes. That's when I knew we had it. It helps to have been there before. Until that final pitch was made, I still thought we were never going to win. – @ShaneVictorino 🤙#RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/5zGViO4EsJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2020

A fan asked about the hilarious moment where pitcher Koji Uehara got so excited after a 1-2-3 inning in a May 2013 game, he slapped an off-guard Victorino while trying to give him a high five.

This was Victorino’s reaction when he learned he was wanted in a Red Sox uniform.

I was getting a chance and an opportunity to play for another storied franchise. And one of the most, arguably the best rivalry in sports. – @ShaneVictorino 🤙#RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/z0PJVSgG9A — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2020

Victorino got a few questions about his teammates from that special 2013 team, and how they managed to come out of nowhere to claim the title.

Everybody was underrated that year. According to what was said at the beginning of the season. There are so many guys that played different roles. – @ShaneVictorino 🤙#RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/NT2QpnOsIj — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2020

Every one of them!

There wasn't any one guy. That's what made that team, and other teams I was a part of, so special. – @ShaneVictorino 🤙#RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/CgpoQ0g9XU — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2020

I used to just love listening to his song. The crowd would go nuts with his song. – @ShaneVictorino 🤙#RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/P0P32KDFk2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2020

This team was just a bunch of guys that stepped up. Look at that! – @ShaneVictorino 🤙#RedSoxEncore | @NESN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2020

I approached this game, business as usual. No different than game one of the season… other than a bunch of people doubting us. – @ShaneVictorino 🤙#RedSoxEncore | @NESN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 4, 2020

Does Victorino miss the game of baseball? Yes and no.

I definitely miss the game of baseball, and miss the camaraderie. I don't miss the travel and being away from my family though. I think if an opportunity to manage came along I would love that. For now I love being a dad. _ @ShaneVictorino 🤙#RedSoxEncore | @NESN https://t.co/U3o1wdSMIt — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2020

Victorino reacted to some special plays in the game he’ll remember forever. Joe Buck’s call of his two-run double to make it 3-0 still gives us chills.

I was just thinking "just gotta do the best you can." Odds are against you if you look at the game of baseball. – @ShaneVictorino #RedSoxEncore | @NESN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2020

At the end of his Twitter takeover, Victorino expressed his feelings during that final out, knowing in the moment what a World Series meant to not only him, but also the entire city of Boston in the aftermath of the marathon bombings.

That final out was utter joy and excitement, knowing what that meant in Boston. Seeing victims night after night walk out on the field. Understanding what that victory was all about. – @ShaneVictorino 🤙 https://t.co/3LRUiEAi2Y — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 4, 2020

People calling us out in the beginning, but everybody fell in love with that feel-good story, and everything happening off the field… #BOSTONSTRONG – @ShaneVictorino 🤙#RedSoxEncore | @NESN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 4, 2020

Thanks for the memories, Victorino.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MLB