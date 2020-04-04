Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have ventured into a new medium of entertainment.

The former New England Patriots tight and and his supermodel girlfriend one-upped the TikTok trends and have taken their personalities to the world of music videos.

The couple starred in Kygo and Sasha Sloan’s collaboration “I’ll Wait,” which dropped on Kygo’s official YouTube channel Friday evening.

The sweet lyrics are the backdrop to various short video clips of Gronkowski and Kostek’s relationship. The memories include the two zip-lining, dancing and walking on the beach together, as well as shots of Gronkowski doing pull ups on a tree branch.

Of course, there are even a few moments from their Super Bowl LIII celebrations and the Patriots’ ensuing victory parade.

Watch the complete video below:

The couple made a generous donation of N95 masks this week to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and Gronkowski has found a way to incorporate beer pong into his philanthropic endeavors.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images