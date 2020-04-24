Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With live sports on pause for the foreseeable future, it has allowed us to look back on some past games and championships.

On NESN, this past week marked the conclusion of the 2011 Bruins Encores, where we aired every playoff game from Boston’s run to the top. That allowed for a wildly entertaining virtual reunion of that Cup-winning team on Tuesday for Game 7 of the B’s series with the Vancouver Canucks.

In the latest NESN Bruins Podcast, Mike Cole and Logan Mullen reflect on that 2011 team. You can listen in the player below, or wherever you get your podcasts. https://media.transistor.fm/aae9fcd7.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images