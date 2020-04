Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz is a mythical figure in Boston.

The longtime Red Sox designated hitter did everything in Boston from winning three World Series titles, to even setting the single-season home run record.

NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons broke down what made the big man so great. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “At Home With TC.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images