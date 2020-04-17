Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A trade between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings involving Odell Beckham Jr. was rumored yesterday.

The elite NFL receiver reportedly was being shipped off to Minnesota in exchange for a second and fifth-round pick in next years draft. Peter King weighed-in on the talks, saying he had a hard time believing it would actually happen.

And now, Paul DePodesta, the Browns’ chief strategy officer, is now trying to shut those rumors down.

“In short, I will just say it was completely false,” DePodesta said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot had previously reported the rumors to be false on Wednesday before the Browns executive spoke out.

Still, Beckham apparently told teams he no longer wants to be in Cleveland, and Minnesota just sent receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

We’ll see how it plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images