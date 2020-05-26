Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s 2019-20 regular season came to an official end Tuesday, and the Boston Bruins made out well after a strong year.

Commissioner Gary Bettman revealed the official 24-team playoff format as well as phases the league will have to go through before the potential return of hockey.

But, as is the case every season, the conclusion of the regular season comes with awards. And the Bruins saw both team and individual honors come their way.

First, David Pastrnak became the first member of the Bruins to win the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy award. He’ll split it with Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin as the top scorers with 48 goals.

The B’s also locked up the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best team with 100 points. They finished 44-14-12 as the season was paused March 12. It is the organization’s first Presidents’ Trophy since 2013-14.

Lastly, goaltenders Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak were one heck of a tandem for the Bruins, and were rewarded with the William M. Jennings Trophy thanks to a combine league-best 2.39 goals-against average. The Dallas Stars were second with a 2.52 GAA.

Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 GAA and was second with a .929 save percentage. He also tied for second with five shutouts. Halak’s 2.39 GAA earned him sixth in the league.

Of course, the B’s likely only have one trophy on their mind as they begin to get ready for the hopeful return of playoff hockey — the Stanley Cup.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images