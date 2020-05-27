Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the sports world on hold, meaning free agents in leagues like the NBA will have to wait a bit longer to negotiate new contracts.

And while the league has not announced an official resumption date, some NBA teams are gearing up for free agency to drag out much longer than usual.

Some teams are expecting free agency could start as late as Oct. 1, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein. Teams appear to be anticipating a September draft, as well.

“The line, of course, may keep moving,” Stein noted.

It’s been two-and-a-half months since the NBA paused its 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, so naturally, fans are itching to see the season resume. If this news is any indicator, however, the league eventually will resume play. But fans will have to remain patient.

After all, patience is a virtue.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images