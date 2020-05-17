Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR is back.

Drivers will compete Sunday in the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, which will host the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race since March 8. The event will be held without fans in the stands due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brad Keselowski will start from the pole after winning a random drawing Thursday night. Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola will round out the top five.

You can play along during NASCAR’s return to action by participating in “The Darlington 400 Challenge” at NESN’s new gaming site. You can learn how to sign up by clicking the link at the bottom of the page.

Here’s how and when to watch Sunday’s Real Heroes 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images