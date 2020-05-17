Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like NASCAR, Ryan Newman will make his highly anticipated return Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Newman will drive the Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang in the Real Heroes 400, the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event since March 8. Newman, who understandably is fired up about over his return, hasn’t raced since his horrifying wreck in the Daytona 500.

RFR on Sunday celebrated Newman’s return with this excellent race-day tweet:

Buckle up, the Rocketman is back! Make sure to tune in to FOX at 3:30pm to catch his return to the track! pic.twitter.com/4RtHHtmvx2 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) May 17, 2020

Welcome back, Rocketman.

The Real Heroes 400 is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can play along by participating in “The Darlington 400 Challenge” at NESN Games.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images