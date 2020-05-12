Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the NBA joins with its Players’ Association to discuss a plan to resume the season, the Boston Celtics reportedly will have representation in these conversations.

Shams Charania of The Athletic on Tuesday reported Jayson Tatum will be among the players on a call with the league to start devising a plan on how to proceed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The NBA and NBPA are forming a working group and have a call Tuesday to discuses return-to-play strategies; will include NBPA president Chris Paul and players Russell Westbrook, Jayson Tatum, Kyle Lowry, Dwight Powell,” Charania tweeted.

Sources: The NBA and NBPA are forming a working group and have a call Tuesday to discuss return-to-play strategies; will include NBPA president Chris Paul and players Russell Westbrook, Jayson Tatum, Kyle Lowry, Dwight Powell. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2020

It’s noteworthy that Tatum is on the call over teammate Jaylen Brown, who was elected as the NBPA’s youngest vice president last year. Brown has been especially vocal about the coronavirus, criticizing his home state of Georgia and its governor for opening the state back up and even penning an op-ed in the “The Guardian.”

News of this NBA and NBPA working force came just after the NBPA denied rumors that it was conducting an informal survey, asking players to respond “yes” or “no” to a poll about their desire to return to play.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports images