All signs point toward Jayson Tatum soon becoming a very rich man, and the 22-year-old’s peers clearly are happy for him.

The Boston Celtics reportedly “most likely” will offer Tatum a max contract after this season. The news hardly is surprising, considering Tatum was averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game before the NBA season screeched to a halt.

Check out these reactions from NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and CJ McCollum:

Most likely 🤣 they better stop playing and come off the bag expeditiously https://t.co/ze6RCtooen — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 30, 2020

There were questions about Tatum’s game entering the 2019-20 campaign. However, the Duke product answered those questions with his first All-Star season, and has set himself up for a major payday.

As for whether Tatum and the Celtics will be able to continue what was an excellent season before the stoppage, recent reports indicate the NBA indeed will return at some point this summer.

