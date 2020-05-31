Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Draft was unlike any other in New England Patriots history.

Forced to work and collaborate remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Patriots, like every other team, found a way to adapt and get the job done. The team’s official Twitter account recently shared a video that offers a fascinating, behind the scenes look at New England’s virtual draft. Obviously, Bill Belichick is featured prominently in the video.

Take a look:

A #PatsDraft unlike any other. Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft, presented by @Bose pic.twitter.com/OfOTDFOiiI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 29, 2020

Good stuff.

While the uniqueness of the 2020 draft certainly was compelling, fans, media and teams alike surely hope things will have returned to normal in time for next year’s draft.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images