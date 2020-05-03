The Dallas Cowboys weren’t the most routinely-speculated landing spot for free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton, but the NFL can be unpredictable.
Dallas reportedly signed the former Cincinnati Bengal to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, including $3 in million guaranteed money.
But the Cowboys have a starting quarterback in Dak Prescott, and after news of the signing broke, conversation turned to what this means for Prescott.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, nothing.
Interesting signing to secure a top backup. But… before anyone asks, #Cowboys source says this has nothing to do with Dak Prescott. This is just about Dalton wanting to be back in Dallas and the #Cowboys wanting a strong option in case of injury. Simple. https://t.co/WrXSLdIqZL
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2020
Dalton is from Texas originally, played college football at TCU and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he already owns a home in Dallas.
So, it seems like a good opportunity for Dalton to finally return home after nine years in Ohio.
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images