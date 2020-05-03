The Dallas Cowboys weren’t the most routinely-speculated landing spot for free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton, but the NFL can be unpredictable.

Dallas reportedly signed the former Cincinnati Bengal to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, including $3 in million guaranteed money.

But the Cowboys have a starting quarterback in Dak Prescott, and after news of the signing broke, conversation turned to what this means for Prescott.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, nothing.

Dalton is from Texas originally, played college football at TCU and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he already owns a home in Dallas.

So, it seems like a good opportunity for Dalton to finally return home after nine years in Ohio.

