Some of the NHL’s best once again will do (virtual) battle this week.
The NHL Player Gaming Challenge — a four-week “NHL 20” competition — continues Thursday with a pair of Week 4 matchups. The Week 4 slate concludes Saturday with an additional matchup.
Electronic Arts, the company responsible for “NHL 20,” and the NHL Foundation are donating a combined $100,000 to support COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.
Here’s the full Week 3 schedule:
Game 1: James van Riemsdyk (PHI) vs. Zach Hyman (TOR) — Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
Game 2: Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette (VAN) vs. Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch (VGK) — Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
Game 3: Victor Mete and Nick Suzuki (MTL) vs. Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas (STL) — Saturday at 3 p.m.
Here’s every player participating in the challenge (Seahawks tight end Luke Wilson is representing the future Seattle NHL franchise):
Fans have a variety of options to live stream the games, but the NHL’s official Twitch account is the easiest.
Here’s how to watch Week 4 of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge Online:
When: Thursday, May 21 at 5 p.m. ET and Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m.
Live stream: Twitch
