Some of the NHL’s best once again will do (virtual) battle this week.

The NHL Player Gaming Challenge — a four-week “NHL 20” competition — continues Thursday with a pair of Week 4 matchups. The Week 4 slate concludes Saturday with an additional matchup.

Electronic Arts, the company responsible for “NHL 20,” and the NHL Foundation are donating a combined $100,000 to support COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

Here’s the full Week 3 schedule:

Game 1: James van Riemsdyk (PHI) vs. Zach Hyman (TOR) — Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Game 2: Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette (VAN) vs. Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch (VGK) — Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

Game 3: Victor Mete and Nick Suzuki (MTL) vs. Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas (STL) — Saturday at 3 p.m.

The NHL Player Gaming Challenge continues with @alextuch89 and Ryan Reaves (@reavo7five) of the @GoldenKnights vs. Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette (@Hockey_Gaud) of the @Canucks. Catch it today on our Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, presented by @Honda! #HockeyAtHome pic.twitter.com/jNr8vszNr6 — NHL (@NHL) May 21, 2020

Another edition of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge as @ZachHyman of the @MapleLeafs takes on James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) of the @NHLFlyers. Check it out at 5p ET on our Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, presented by @Honda! #HockeyAtHome pic.twitter.com/JEresPwbvj — NHL (@NHL) May 21, 2020

Here’s every player participating in the challenge (Seahawks tight end Luke Wilson is representing the future Seattle NHL franchise):

Take a peek at all the players participating in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge, presented by @Honda! #HockeyAtHome New streams every Thursday at 5p ET & Saturday at 3p ET. pic.twitter.com/2SfI7xxUEd — NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2020

Fans have a variety of options to live stream the games, but the NHL’s official Twitch account is the easiest.

Here’s how to watch Week 4 of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge Online:

When: Thursday, May 21 at 5 p.m. ET and Saturday, May 23 at 3 p.m.

Live stream: Twitch

Thumbnail photo via NHL