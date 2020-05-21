Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Revolution are taking an important step toward a restart.

Some Revolution players worked out Thursday morning at the club’s practice facility, the Revolution confirmed to WBZ-TV. The practice sessions were voluntary and individually based.

“In conjunction with current state guidelines as well as MLS protocols, the Revolution will be opening our fields for voluntary individual player workouts,” the Revolution told WBZ-TV.

Major League Soccer suspended its 2020 regular season March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The league granted permission for players to begin using outdoor team practice fields May 6, albeit with restrictions limiting the number of players on the field and prohibiting access to other parts of the facilities.

MLS still is considering whether and how to restart the season, and it seems like at least a few Revolution players are keen to return to action.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images