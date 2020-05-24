Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s race, which will be the third NASCAR Cup Series race in eight days. The Coca-Cola 600 routinely is one of the premier events on the NASCAR calendar, and remains so this season despite the obvious changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rules for our “The Coca-Cola 600 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 6 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images