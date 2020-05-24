When the field heads to green Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.
NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s race, which will be the third NASCAR Cup Series race in eight days. The Coca-Cola 600 routinely is one of the premier events on the NASCAR calendar, and remains so this season despite the obvious changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rules for our “The Coca-Cola 600 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 6 p.m. ET start time.
Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!
Go to Games.NESN.com to play!
Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images