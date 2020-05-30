Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With $100,000 at stake Saturday at Churchill Downs, you’ll have your own chance to win with the “Saturday Horse Racing Trifecta.”

Mia Mischief is the favorite Saturday in the Winning Colors Stakes at Churchill Downs, and you can play along with our predictive game at Games.NESN.com.

Just make your picks for the 4:08 p.m. ET race, and if you win, you’ll walk away with a $25 gift code for the ’47 online store.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images