Kentucky Derby Favorite Forte Scratched With Foot Injury

Forte will not race Saturday

by

Just now

The Kentucky Derby will be without the favorite to win after Fortre was scratched Saturday morning.

Churchill Downs made the announcement after Forte’s workout.

“State veterinarians were concerned about a bruised right foot on Forte,” ESPN on Saturday reported. “The horse had stumbled on the track during a workout Thursday, although (trainer Todd) Pletcher had downplayed it.”

Forte was the 3-1 favorite to win going into the Kentucky Derby and won five straight races. Pletcher revealed to ESPN that it’s still possible Forte races in the Preakness Stakes on May 20.

No other horses can take Forte’s place due to four other horses already being scratched.

The Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

More:

Here Are Best Names At 2023 Kentucky Derby (For Betting Novices)
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY Sports Images
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Previous Article

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 2 Best Bets

Picked For You

Related