Kentucky Derby Favorite Forte Scratched With Foot Injury

The Kentucky Derby will be without the favorite to win after Fortre was scratched Saturday morning.

Churchill Downs made the announcement after Forte’s workout.

“State veterinarians were concerned about a bruised right foot on Forte,” ESPN on Saturday reported. “The horse had stumbled on the track during a workout Thursday, although (trainer Todd) Pletcher had downplayed it.”

Forte was the 3-1 favorite to win going into the Kentucky Derby and won five straight races. Pletcher revealed to ESPN that it’s still possible Forte races in the Preakness Stakes on May 20.

No other horses can take Forte’s place due to four other horses already being scratched.

The Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday at 6:45 p.m. ET.