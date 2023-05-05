Play ‘Derby Day $10K Challenge’ To Win Big On Kentucky Derby The best payout you'll find all Derby weekend by NESN Staff 4 hours ago

It’s time to run for the roses as the 2023 Kentucky Derby is upon us.

As we’ve been exploring all week, there’s no shortage of ways to bet horse racing and the Derby is the biggest horse race we have. There will be a whole lot of money wagered on the Churchill Downs sprint, but for those who are looking for alternative ways to get some action, NESN Games is here to help.

Sign up now for the Derby Day $10K Challenge to make your picks for the big race, and a perfect score could have you walking away with $10,000. Make sure you dig into NESNBets’ coverage of the Kentucky Derby before heading on over to NESN Games to sign up and make your picks or just click through below to get your chance to win big!