Belmont Stakes Could Be Canceled Due To Air Quality Standards

New York Governor Kathy Hochul put forth safety measures ahead of Saturday?s 155th Belmont Stakes due to smoke from over 400 wildfires originating in Canada greatly affecting air quality in the northeast.

Training on Thursday was canceled at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course, adding to the list of several other New York sporting events that also were canceled due to the wildfires, including a WNBA game and multiple Major League Baseball games.

Hochul told reporters Thursday the air quality is a major issue that should not be taken lightly, and she introduced safety measures to combat these issues. If the air quality index (AQI) exceeds 200, the Belmont Stakes will get canceled. She also discussed that if the AQI lies between 150 to 200, only the horses will be able to compete after passing an extra vet exam.

An AQI above 100 is considered unhealthy for individuals in what are called sensitive groups, including those with asthma, the elderly, and kids. Certain areas of New York have reached over 150, which is deemed unhealthy for anybody. The horses can feel the effects of the air quality issues just as we can.

“This is a national phenomenon. People come from all over the country,” Hochul told reporters, per the Associated Press. “It’s huge for the local economy. We hopefully can get this going, but there’s no assurance of what the weather’s going to be, so it’s going to be a last-minute decision, I’m sure.”

Hochul is waiting to make a definitive decision that will be in the best interest of both people and the horses.