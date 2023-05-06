What Kentucky Derby Betting Board Looks Like After Forte Scratch The last favorite to win the Kentucky Derby was in 2018 by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Kentucky Derby fans woke up to surprise news Saturday morning, and bettors had to quickly adjust.

Churchill Downs announced Saturday morning Forte was scratched from “The Run for the Roses” due to a foot injury. The news was part of a hectic week, where a trainer was suspended due to the deaths of four horses before the Kentucky Derby.

Forte was a 3-1 favorite, and it’s the third time a morning-line favorite was scratched on the day of the Kentucky Debry, joining Omaha Beach in 2019 and I Want Revenge in 2009, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The markets have adjusted and Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice are the co-favorites at 9-2 at FanDuel. This means a $100 bet would pay out $550. Derma Sotogake, who could be the key to the race, rounds out the top three as a 7-1 favorite.

This year is the first time major sportsbooks offer horse racing, and it’s important to note there are multiple ways to bet on the Kentucky Derby instead of just betting on one horse.

Rich Strike won last year’s Kentucky Derby as a historic underdog, and there might be more dramatics to come at Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday at 6:45 p.m. ET.