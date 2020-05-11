The Boston Bruins have had a good system going in net for a few seasons now, so why change things up?

The Bruins in recent years have taken a lot of weight off Tuukka Rask’s shoulders by keeping a high-end backup on the roster who can log a heavy workload. It started with the re-signing of Anton Khudobin, then continued with the addition of Jaroslav Halak prior to the 2018-19 campaign. As a result, Rask has entered recent postseasons plenty refreshed.

The B’s ensured that will be the plan for at least another season, as they signed Halak to a one-year contract extension that locks him into a third season with Boston.

Rask couldn’t be happier.

“Yeah, we’ve had that plan in place for a few years now that we don’t want me playing 60, 70 games,” Rask said Monday on a conference call with media. “I think if you look at my career, probably I’ve played my best when there’s been a 1a, 1b situation and both goalies have gotten playing time and then you’re fresh going into the playoffs. So it’s worked well for me personally and also from a team perspective I think it’s been very beneficial, so I’m super happy that Jaro signed for another year and we can keep the ball rolling that way.

“And also from the organization, like (general manager Don Sweeney) has always talked to me, like we set this plan up and we stick with it and it’s been working. So Jaro texted me last week and told me he signed and I couldn’t be happier, so it’ll be fun with him for another year. We get along super well.”

The Bruins are loaded with goaltending prospects between Dan Vladar, Kyle Keyser and Jeremy Swayman. However, none of them have played in an NHL game, and Vladar is the closest of the group to being ready for the top flight. While the upside is tantalizing, gambling with an unproven backup probably isn’t the most prudent thing at this point in Rask’s career considering it’s clear how to get the most out of him.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images