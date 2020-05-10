Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Calvin Kattar lived up to his “Boston Finisher” nickname on Saturday night.

The Methuen, Mass. native knocked out Jeremy Stephens with a devastating series of elbow strikes to the face in the second round of his featherweight bout at UFC 249 to bounce back into the win column.

Stephens started off strong with a series of body shots and strikes to Kattar’s upper body in the first round. But the momentum swung to Kattar’s side when he landed his first big shot of the fight with under one minute left in the first frame.

🍀 Kattar lands a HUGE right as these two waste no time!@CalvinKattar #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/KFtpgh8zRk — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

Kattar continued the onslaught in the second round when he knocked down Stephens with a right elbow to drop him to the canvas before pouncing on him and striking him with a left elbow to finish the fight.

This is Kattar’s first victory since he defeated Ricardo Lamas at UFC 238 last year. He lost to Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC Fight Night Moscow back in October. “The Boston Finisher” improved to 5-2 in the UFC with the win.

Thumbnail photo via Jun 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Calvin Kattar (blue gloves) defeats Ricardo Lamas (red gloves) during UFC 238 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports