Charles “Boston Strong” Rosa’s roller-coaster UFC career continues as he failed to win consecutive matches for the third time while fighting in the promotion.

Bryce Mitchell put on a clinic, dominating the fight on the ground from start to finish using superior grappling skills to win the fight via unanimous decision. The judges scored the card 30-25, 30-25, 30-24.

Rosa was in trouble on many occasions throughout the fight after Mitchell put the Peabody, Mass. native in danger with multiple submission attempts. Rosa, who has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, used impressive submission defense skills to stay alive throughout the fight, but Mitchell’s repeated successful takedown attempts kept Rosa on his back for much of the fight.

Mitchell came close to submitting Rosa late in the second round with a vicious twister attempt, but Rosa was saved by the end of the round.

Rosa falls to 3-4 in the UFC. He last fought at UFC Fight Night Boston in October and submitted Manny Bermudez in the first round.

Thumbnail photo via Oct 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Charles Rosa (red) reacts after defeating Manny Bermudez (blue) in a featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports