Charles “Boston Strong” Rosa’s roller-coaster UFC career continues as he failed to win consecutive matches for the third time while fighting in the promotion.
Bryce Mitchell put on a clinic, dominating the fight on the ground from start to finish using superior grappling skills to win the fight via unanimous decision. The judges scored the card 30-25, 30-25, 30-24.
Rosa was in trouble on many occasions throughout the fight after Mitchell put the Peabody, Mass. native in danger with multiple submission attempts. Rosa, who has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, used impressive submission defense skills to stay alive throughout the fight, but Mitchell’s repeated successful takedown attempts kept Rosa on his back for much of the fight.
SURELY NOT AGAIN?! 🌪️@ThugNastyMMA almost locks up another twister early! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/TaxEd6dHa1
— UFC (@ufc) May 9, 2020
Mitchell came close to submitting Rosa late in the second round with a vicious twister attempt, but Rosa was saved by the end of the round.
SAVED by the bell! 😳
🌪️ @ThugNastyMMA is putting on a clinic! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/lD5aEWXjQR
— UFC (@ufc) May 9, 2020
Rosa falls to 3-4 in the UFC. He last fought at UFC Fight Night Boston in October and submitted Manny Bermudez in the first round.
More UFC: Tony Ferguson Verbally Trashes Conor McGregor, Khabib Ahead Of UFC 249
Thumbnail photo via Oct 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Charles Rosa (red) reacts after defeating Manny Bermudez (blue) in a featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports