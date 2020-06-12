The NESN Bruins Fantasy Draft Show is presented by Cross Insurance: Your Team, Your Choice. Check out more at nesn.com/bruinsfantasy

For years, the Boston Bruins have had some impressive skaters at the blue line.

Well, a panel of six of our NESN Bruins analysts will have a chance to draft those defensemen from an elite list when “Bruins Fantasy Draft” airs June 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Before it airs, we wanted to break down a few of the most noteworthy names with some equally noteworthy stats. You can check it out here:

Bobby Orr — This one is a no-brainer. Orr is one of the single greatest players in Bruins history, defensemen or otherwise. Boston aside, he’s often regarded as one of, if not the best blueliner in the history of the game.

Ray Bourque — If not for Orr, Bourque would far and away be the top defensemen in franchise history. And for as heavy of a game as the Hall of Famer could play in the defensive zone, he wasn’t exactly a slouch in the attacking end, finishing his Bruins career with 395 goals and 1,111 assists.

Brad Park — He’d probably be more revered in Boston had he spent more time with the Bruins, but in seven-plus seasons with the Bruins he made a nice impact. Despite having the unenviable job of essentially serving as Orr’s replacement, Park stabilized the Bruins’ back end from the mid-70s into the early 80s, while putting up 100 goals over 501 games in the Spoked B.

Zdeno Chara — Few have had as big of an impact on the direction of the franchise as Chara. By taking over as team captain upon signing with the Bruins, Chara provided Norris Tophy-caliber play while also building a team culture that guided the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011 and plenty more deep postseason runs to this day.

Eddie Shore — For a long time, and you could argue even to this day, Shore was the gold standard of NHL defensemen. In the early days of the league he could do it all, proving to be without question the top player at his position in the earlygoing of the NHL.

