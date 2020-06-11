The NESN Bruins Fantasy Draft Show is presented by Cross Insurance: Your Team, Your Choice. Check out more at nesn.com/bruinsfantasy

Who are the best goalies in Boston Bruins history?

There have been a number of memorable netminders throughout the decades, including Gerry Cheevers, Tim Thomas, Tiny Thompson and, of course, Tuukka Rask.

Well, a panel of six of our NESN Bruins analysts will have a chance to draft those goalies from an elite list when “Bruins Fantasy Draft” airs June 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Before it airs, we wanted to break down a few of the most noteworthy names with some equally noteworthy stats. You can check it out here:

Tim Thomas (2002-12) Thomas was a huge reason the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011, making remarkable save after remarkable save to keep his team alive. The four-time All-Star also is a William M. Jennings Trophy recipient, Conn Smythe Trophy winner and two-time Vezina Trophy winner. Thomas led the NHL in save percentage three times and was top 10 in wins in three different seasons.

Gerry Cheevers (1965-72, 1975-80) Believe it or not, Cheevers almost was a forward, but played goalie for most of his five seasons with the Ontario Hockey Association. He helped the B’s reach the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in nine years during the 1967-68 season. Cheevers is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, who also had one of the most memorable masks in the NHL, which showcased where he was hit by pucks throughout this career. He finished his time in Boston with 226-103-76 record and 2.89 goals-against average.

Tiny Thompson (1928-39) Still No. 2 on the Bruins’ all-time wins list, No. 1 all-time leader in shutouts with 74 (24 more than Tuukka Rask currently, to put it into perspective) and leads the B’s franchise with a 1.99 GAA. Thompson also was part of Boston’s first-ever Stanley Cup winning team in 1929.

Byron Dafoe (1997-2002) Dafoe spent five years in Boston and compiled a 2.30 GAA — fourth-best in Bruins history. He amassed at least 30 wins in three of his seasons with the Black and Gold, including 35 in the 2001-02 campaign.

Andy Moog (1978-93) Another goalie with a memorable mask, Moog was a 1989-90 recipient of the William M. Jennings Trophy for his 2.21 GAA. He also helped the Bruins get to two Stanley Cup Finals in three years.

Tuukka Rask (2007-present) There’s a lot we can say about Rask and his accomplishments since taking over the starting role in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. He won the Vezina Trophy after the 2013-14 year when he went 36-15-16 with a 2.04 GAA and a .930 save percentage. He’s a two-time All-Star and played in his 500th game with the B’s earlier this season. Rask also was named the William M. Jennings Trophy recipient for 2019-20.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images